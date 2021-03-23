Lenovo today announced new Chromebooks aimed at the education market. They range from $299 to $429, and are targeted at every band of user from students who are just starting out to educators who need to keep tab of their students, issue assignments, and review submissions. All of these Chromebooks come with WiFi6, and are extremely durable.

The leader here is the Lenovo 500e Gen 3. It's the most expensive, debuting in May for $429, but it has everything you want. From a convertible form-factor complete with a touch screen, to over 10 hours of battery life, to a thin and light design. it's also coming with an Intel Celeron N5100 processor, so expect it to be reasonably fast. Google has already done some work on building out Chromebooks for the education market, so be on the lookout for improved Google Meet support and a new screen recording tool.

You'll also find lower-powered 100e and 300e models priced at $299 and $359 respectively. The 300e is a lot like the 500e in design, so it's a touchscreen convertible but the RAM tops out at 4GB, and the display is a lot smaller at 11.6-inches. It's also 720P, but that's pretty good for that size. The 100e? Pretty much the same, but it lacks the touchscreen factor and is a regular clamshell, if you prefer that. Both have 10 or more hours of battery life.

Speaking of clamshells, the 14e Chromebook is an option for those who want clamshells in a decent body. It's got a powerful AMD processor, a clamshell form-factor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. If you prefer a regular laptop, it's the one to look at over the more flexible 500e. It's also cheaper at $334, so that's definitely a consideration.