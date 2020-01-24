Great for everyone Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 For kids and klutzes ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 Lenovo knocked it out of the park with the C340-11, giving us a nice look to an affordable Chromebook that would fit in at a busy office, crowded classroom or home on the couch. Whether you want a pink Chromebook or just want a light-duty laptop that can go all day, this is for you. $260 at Best Buy (32GB) Pros 64GB models available

Chromebooks are built upon one of several base hardware configurations called platforms, but just because two Chromebooks share the same core configuration doesn't mean they're the same laptop. Lenovo and ASUS both make durable, affordable laptops with distinct personalities for distinctly different people, which should make choosing between the C340-11 and C214 an absolute breeze once you decide which you want more: sophisticated style or rugged reliability.

The Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 is our favorite overall Chromebook for a reason; it's the more affordable, more personable laptop that can still let you get your job done without sacrificing much. There's not a better laptop to be found under $300. However, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is $350 and it is the Best Chromebook for students because it's durable but not overpriced or under-spec'd. It's also one of the better-looking rubberized black Chromebooks out there. So which do you prefer: the lower-priced, better looking C340-11 or the rough-and-tumble C214?

Fraternal twins: one pink prep and one artsy tomboy

Normally, I'd be trying to tell you the differences between what's under the hood for these Chromebook, but there's significantly less of that to do here because have the same underlying hardware. We have the same Celeron N4000 processor, paired with 4 GB of RAM, connected to two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD slot and a headphone/microphone audio jack.

These are very similar laptops, but that's not a bad thing.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has a slightly bigger battery, along with a slightly heavier weight. The Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 has 64GB models actually available for purchase — it's been half a year and I've yet to see a C214 with 64GB storage or 8GB RAM — and there's two colors for that pretty Aluminum lid, but the C340-11 is so popular that retailers are having trouble keeping it in stock, especially those 64GB models.

So your choice here is going to depend more on smaller features and details to help tip you one way or the other. The Lenovo is definitely the more affordable of the two, especially for a 32GB model, but ASUS justifies the extra cost with extra protection and life-proofing of the C214, especially if you're looking for a Chromebook to buy your kid for homework or to use when school's out for summer. ASUS also has a model with a built-in stylus, which is great if you like to write notes in an app or sketch in an app like Chrome Canvas or Infinite Painter, but I'm not sure it'll be worth the $50 upgrade for you.

Category Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 Display 11.6 inches (1366 x 768)

10-point IPS touchscreen

250 nits brightness 11.6 inches (1366 x 768)

Touchscreen

250 nits brightness Processor Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N4000 Memory 4-8GB 4-8GB Storage 32-64GB eMMc 32-64GB eMMc Expandable Storage microSD card microSD card Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

2x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x Audio combo jack 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

1x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

Audio combo jack Battery Li-Ion 42Wh (10 hours)

45W USB-C AC adapter Li-Ion 50Wh (11 hours)

45W USB-C AC adapter Dimensions 290 x 207.8 x 17.8 mm

(11.4" x 8.18" x 0.7") 292 x 199 x 19.5 mm

(11.49" x 7.83" x 0.77") Weight 2.6 lbs (1.18 kg) 2.8 lbs (1.3 kg) Durability ❌ MIL-STD-810G tested

Spill-resistant keyboard

Rubber edge bumpers Materials Aluminum lid

Plastic Rubber-edged plastic Colors Sand Pink

Platinum Gray Black Auto Update Expiration Date June 2026 June 2026

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

The C340-11 isn't frail by any stretch of the imagination, and both models will get scratches on the bottom within a week — both of mine did, and all I did was take them out of the house — but in order to be certified as a Chromebook for Education, ASUS did have to go through the paces making the sure the ports, hinges, screen, and keyboard would stand up to a classroom full of chaos and uncapped drinks. The rubberized edges and reinforced ports can nice, but the real standout here is a spill-resistant keyboard that should be relatively easy to dry out should a cup of water spill while frantically pounding out that book report last minute.

For most of us, we shouldn't really have to worry about how well a laptop will survive a 30-inch drop — the height of a school desk — so we can save some money and style points going with the Lenovo, though I highly recommend that if you're going to be using a lot of apps or intend to download a lot of video on Netflix or Disney+ for offline playback, spring for the 64GB model. Honestly, even if you don't intend to need that much storage, just get the 64GB model so you have room for 6 years of downloads and apps, since both of these models will be getting Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

