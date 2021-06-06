if you are using cable internet, did you know your ISP actually charges you to use the cable modem they provided for you? The cost generally tends to be a fee they don't really bring up unless you ask. Whether you knew or not, you can get rid of that fee and in the long run save yourself some money by buying your own cable modem. The Netgear CM1000 cable modem is down to $129.99 at Amazon today. That's a $40 discount. It's also the best price we've seen since 2019 as last year didn't see any real sales at all on this cable modem.

More internet Netgear CM1000 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem Compatible with Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and most cable providers. Has DOCSIS 3.1 and supports up to 1 Gigabit internet speeds. Can work with any Wi-Fi router as well. Rental fees can cost up to $170 per year, so it pays for itself. $129.99 $170.00 $40 off See at Amazon

The CM1000 is a fantastic cable modem designed to work with a wide variety of internet service providers. It works with Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and more. Of course, if you're interested you should check with your ISP before making the purchase. No sense spending this much money on a device you can't even use, right? They should be able to tell you if it will work.

And remember, if you're sitting there reading this going "Why would I buy this when I got one for free?" Nothing in life is free, friend. Check your bill. You're probably paying more for your internet than you thought you would. The cost of that cable modem is being recuperated by your ISP somehow, usually through a small rental fee. That fee may not be much but it adds up over time. Not only does a good cable modem help you get the most out of your itnernet, it can even pay for itself over time.

The CM1000 meets DOCSIS 3.1 standards, and it is backwards compatible with previous generations. The DOCSIS 3.1 tech allows for a more secure internet connection, more efficient power consumption, and faster downloads over all. It can support Gigabit internet speeds and includes a Gigabit Ethernet port for connecting your Wi-Fi router.