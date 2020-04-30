It's no secret that the world of podcasting has exploded in the past few years. With numerous big-name podcast networks cranking out dozens of episodes per week and constantly adding new shows to their roster, it is an industry that is expected to surpass $1 billion by 2021. Especially now, as a vast majority of the world is stuck indoors, people are in desperate need of entertainment, and podcasts provide that for many. If you're stuck at home anyway, why not take advantage and create your own podcast from scratch?

With the Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle, you will learn everything it takes to build your very own podcast. More than 39 hours of comprehensive instruction spread across 9 courses teach how to create and grow your podcasting brand from the ground up. From the absolute basics of sound recording and public speaking to advanced audio mixing techniques, this bundle has you covered.

Each course in this bundle is taught by a trained expert in their respective field. Learn top brand management practices from online marketing guru Zach Miller, professional audio design from producer and songwriter Tomas George, and perfect speechwriting/presenting skills from award-winning business school professor and venture capitalist Chris Haroun. The best part is that with lifetime access, you can keep expanding your podcasting knowledge long after the pandemic lockdown is over.

If you're curious about the podcasting landscape, or just want to brush up on these skills for another relevant project, check out the Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle which is currently on sale for only $44.99, hundreds of dollars off list price.

