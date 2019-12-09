What you need to know
- The first renders of OnePlus' first mid-range phone since the OnePlus X have surfaced.
- It could be called the OnePlus 8 Lite and will have a centered hole-punch cutout similar to the Samsung Galaxy S11.
- On the back of the phone will be a dual camera setup, along with an LED flash and a ToF sensor.
In October 2015, OnePlus announced its first mid-range Android smartphone, called the OnePlus X. Now, CAD-based renders showing a new mid-range smartphone from the Chinese Android OEM have surfaced, courtesy of popular leaker @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.
As can be seen in the renders below, the phone, which is expected to be called the 'OnePlus 8 Lite', will have a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the mid-range phone will be a rectangular camera module housing two sensors, an LED flash, as well as a ToF sensor.
The CAD-based renders of the smartphone also show a USB-C port on the bottom, along with an alert slider on the side. Unsurprisingly, the OnePlus 8 Lite will not include a 3.5mm headphone jack.
According to @OnLeaks, the phone will come with a display between 6.4" – 6.5". As for physical dimensions, the upcoming mid-range phone will measure 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm. Unfortunately, however, there is no word yet on the hardware specifications of the OnePlus 8 Lite.
Nor do we know exactly when the smartphone will be officially unveiled, although it is likely that it will be made official alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sometime in the first half of 2020. The only thing that we can be fairly sure about at this point is that the phone will be significantly more affordable than the OnePlus 7T.
