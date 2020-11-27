I absolutely love board games, as is evidenced by the jampacked assorted boxes in my closet. As such, I'm always happy to recommend the best games to friends or family. It turns out that some of my favorites are on sale this Black Friday , and I'm bursting to tell anyone who will listen. While there are dozens of Black Friday card game deals on Amazon right now, I'll just focus on two of my top picks.

Things are about to get uproariously raunchy with this pack of 300 weird cards. This is best served as an expansion pass but can also be played on its own. Just don't play with Grandma or the kiddies. This game is rated R or even X in some cases. It's a great party game cause it supports three to 20 players.

The cards are just as ridiculous as the game title and include silly illustrations that will bring a smile to your lips. Try to get one of your family members or friends to pull an exploding kitten card. If they're unable to defuse it, they're kicked out of the game, and the number of players gets smaller.

I've never been able to get through a game of Cards Against Humanity without laughing so hard I start crying. The game basically plays out like an inappropriate version of Apples to Apples. Someone reads off a prompt from a black card, and then all of the other players lay down an answer card. The person who laid down the black card then chooses the funniest answer and then gives that person a point.

But, I will say that this isn't a game for everyone. If you don't like cussing, bathroom talk, or discussions of a sexual nature, you should absolutely stay clear. The themes range from politics to innuendo and basically trample over every subject you aren't supposed to discuss in polite company. This is a game best played among your best friends who get your weird sense of humor and still like you anyway.

Exploding Kittens is a far more family-friendly game of craziness. The whole point is that you're trying to get someone to pull an Exploding Kitten card. If the player is unable to defuse the kitten, then they are knocked out of the game. The things depicted and written on these cards are absolutely ridiculous and will have your group of two to five people hooting and hollering in no time. It's the perfect game for the whole family to enjoy.

Don't forget; there are plenty of other Black Friday card game deals going on right now. We'll keep an eye out and will let you know if our favorites are discounted. Happy shopping!