If you've been using Virtual Desktop to play PC VR games on your Oculus Quest 2, you're in for a real treat. If you're Oculus Quest 2 has already received the April v28 firmware update, you can download the latest Virtual Desktop beta — that's version 1.20.4.0 as of this writing — and begin playing PC VR games at the new buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. A new low-quality option has also been added for PCs that couldn't quite handle VR streaming in the past, as well.

In order to move over to the beta channel, you'll need to open up the Oculus app on your phone and search for Virtual Desktop. Once you're on the page listing, scroll down to the stats section for the app and click on the version number. It may not look like a clickable link, but it is! From here, click on the version button on the top right, then select Beta version 1.20.4.0. Your Oculus Quest 2 will now download the latest beta version from the Oculus Store. All that's left is to download the beta streamer app on your Windows-based PC and get your existing one updated.