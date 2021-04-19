The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are among the best Android phones that have been launched so far this year, offering solid hardware and a great software experience. Even though the phones went on sale just a few weeks back, OnePlus has already rolled out three software updates to make them even better. The company has now started rolling out another OxygenOS update for its latest flagship phones, bringing a bunch of camera improvements and the latest April 2021 Android security patch.

As reported by the folks at XDA Developers, the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update is currently limited to users in India. However, it is likely to become available in other regions as well in the coming days. According to the changelog, OnePlus has improved the image processing on both phones and addressed the over-sharpening issue that some owners have been complaining about.

Besides the camera tweaks, OnePlus also claims to have improved the charging stability and temperature control strategy on both phones. There are quite a few bug fixes as well, along with stability improvements.

Here's the full changelog:

System Improved charging stability

Improved the sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area

Improved the temperature control strategy

Fixed the issue that the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed

Fixed the small probability issue that Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.04

Updated GMS package to 2021.03 Camera Improved the image purity and the ambiance performance

Improved the white balance consistency of the rear camera

Improved image over-sharpening of the rear camera

The latest OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update is being rolled out in stages, which means it will take some time before it becomes widely available. If you do not want to wait, you can get the update on your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro by using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.