What you need to know
- OnePlus has rolled out a new stable OxygenOS 11 update for its latest OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro phones.
- The update brings the latest April 2021 security patch and a few camera performance improvements.
- Currently, the update is only rolling out to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users in India.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are among the best Android phones that have been launched so far this year, offering solid hardware and a great software experience. Even though the phones went on sale just a few weeks back, OnePlus has already rolled out three software updates to make them even better. The company has now started rolling out another OxygenOS update for its latest flagship phones, bringing a bunch of camera improvements and the latest April 2021 Android security patch.
As reported by the folks at XDA Developers, the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update is currently limited to users in India. However, it is likely to become available in other regions as well in the coming days. According to the changelog, OnePlus has improved the image processing on both phones and addressed the over-sharpening issue that some owners have been complaining about.
Besides the camera tweaks, OnePlus also claims to have improved the charging stability and temperature control strategy on both phones. There are quite a few bug fixes as well, along with stability improvements.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Improved charging stability
- Improved the sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area
- Improved the temperature control strategy
- Fixed the issue that the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed
- Fixed the small probability issue that Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.04
- Updated GMS package to 2021.03
Camera
- Improved the image purity and the ambiance performance
- Improved the white balance consistency of the rear camera
- Improved image over-sharpening of the rear camera
The latest OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update is being rolled out in stages, which means it will take some time before it becomes widely available. If you do not want to wait, you can get the update on your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro by using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
