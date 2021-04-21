What you need to know The latest Diablo Immortal closed alpha will only be available in Australia.

The newest alpha includes a brand new class, new dungeon, and the introduction of the game's PvP features.

Players can check out the closed alpha now.

After running a closed alpha for technical testing late last year, Blizzard is ready to give players another chance to return to the world of Diablo Immortal. The company announced on Wednesday that another closed alpha for the game has begun today in Australia and will last for months, while also introducing a lot more for returning players. After limiting players to a lower level cap in its initial test, Blizzard has raised the level cap of this alpha to 55, and will also offer testers an early look at some of the endgame systems, new zones, and a new dungeon that was previously not in the initial alpha. Best of all, players will now get the chance to try out a brand new class in a game that's already ranking among one of the best Android games out there. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more New classes and locations

Alongside all of the new items in this closed alpha, Diablo Immortal will give players the chance to try out the Crusader class, a mid-ranged hybrid caster/melee class that wields a flail and holy magic to strike down foes. Previously, only four classes were available to play, so it'll be good for new and returning players to get the chance to try out a brand new class, complete with new abilities. Elsewhere in the closed alpha, players can now travel to Mount Zavain, an area located deep in the heart of the Tamoe Mountains. Joining Mount Zavain is the Frozen Tundra, another new location players can explore in their time with the game. The Frozen Tundra is located around Mount Arreat, and will be populated with the remaining armies of Baal, Lord of Destruction. Of course, it wouldn't be Diablo without the ability to try out some new dungeons. Complete new dungeons

The initial Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha gave players a look at a ton of dungeons in the game, and this time a new one is joining the rotation. The Cavern of Echoes is located within the Frozen Tundra, and will allow players to hunt for the Iceberg Tear, a new relic. The closed alpha will also include the introduction of the Helliquary, a device that can be powered up with in-game items known as Scoria. Players will take the Scoria to the Blacksmith, which will allow it to be refined into Hellfire Scoria and used to locate, challenge, and trap powerful boss demons. PvP gameplay is here

Finally, one of the biggest additions to the closed alpha is the faction-based PvP aspect of Diablo Immortal, The Cycle of Strife. First, players will start out as Adventures, who can gain notoriety and fortune for defending Sanctuary citizens. Just like its name suggests, the Cycle of Strife is a never-ending battle for dominance amongst players. At the top of this group of fighters are the Immortals, who are the most elite fighters. Below them are the Shadows, who will come together in groups known as Dark Houses to challenge the Immortals. Shadows can raid the Vaults of Immortals and complete Contracts that will attempt to weaken them, and as they grow in strength, Dark Houses can even attempt to overthrow the sitting Immortals, and replace them if they succeed. This starts a new Cycle of Strife, and puts the new Immortals right in target of the Shadows. Diablo Immortal's PvP section will also have its own Battleground, where Adventurers, Shadows, and Immortals can all participate. Here, 8v8 PvP battles will take place, with an attacking and defending team facing off. Attackers will have to take down Guardians and Zealous Idols to destroy the defending teams Ancient Heart. Needless to say, this will be a huge chance for players to showcase their characters true power and abilities in a way that hasn't been previously available.