What you need to know
- ASUS' upcoming ROG Phone 5 has passed through China's TENAA certification process.
- The TENAA listing reveals the design of the device, along with a few key specs.
- The gaming phone will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 144Hz screen, and a 6000mAh battery.
We got our first look at ASUS' next ROG Phone last month, courtesy of a leaked image posted on Weibo. The upcoming gaming phone has now been spotted on China's MIIT and TENAA certification platforms (via GSMArena).
The phone's TENAA listing includes two images, which reveal a design that appears largely similar to last year's ROG Phone 3. Despite official teasers suggesting otherwise, the phone won't have a bezel-less design. The top and bottom bezels are still quite thick, although they do appear to slightly slimmer. On the back of the phone, we can see a triple-camera setup and a secondary dot-matrix display for Aura Lighting.
As per the ROG Phone 5's MIIT listing, it will arrive with a 6.78-inch display and pack two 3,000mAh batteries. Rumors suggest the phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood, paired with at least 8GB of RAM. It is also expected to come with a 64MP main camera and support for 65W wired charging speeds. Even though the ROG Phone isn't expected to be a huge upgrade over the ROG Phone 3, we still expect it to be one of the best gaming phones of the year.
ASUS ROG Phone 3
ASUS' ROG Phone 3 is a fantastic gaming phone that excels in virtually every area that counts. It offers a silky-smooth 144Hz display, dual speakers, great performance, and a massive 6000mAh battery.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you think it's OK for flagship phones to have plastic designs?
Plastic backs are becoming more popular for flagships and value flagships. Is this a trend you're OK with?
Here's how Samsung can make the Galaxy S21 FE one of 2021's best phones
The Galaxy S20 FE took the smartphone market by storm last year, so what's next? Here's what we could expect (and hope) to see in its inevitable successor.
Review: Google Stadia is finally worth it in 2021
After over a year on the market, Google Stadia is finally starting to prove itself as a legitimate gaming platform. There's plenty of room to grow, so this will be a crucial year for Stadia.
The best sleeves for the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302
Asus's Chromebook Flip C302 is a powerful and lightweight machine for getting work done while on the go. Keep it safe throughout all of your travels with one of these sleeves!