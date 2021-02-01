We got our first look at ASUS' next ROG Phone last month, courtesy of a leaked image posted on Weibo. The upcoming gaming phone has now been spotted on China's MIIT and TENAA certification platforms (via GSMArena).

The phone's TENAA listing includes two images, which reveal a design that appears largely similar to last year's ROG Phone 3. Despite official teasers suggesting otherwise, the phone won't have a bezel-less design. The top and bottom bezels are still quite thick, although they do appear to slightly slimmer. On the back of the phone, we can see a triple-camera setup and a secondary dot-matrix display for Aura Lighting.

As per the ROG Phone 5's MIIT listing, it will arrive with a 6.78-inch display and pack two 3,000mAh batteries. Rumors suggest the phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood, paired with at least 8GB of RAM. It is also expected to come with a 64MP main camera and support for 65W wired charging speeds. Even though the ROG Phone isn't expected to be a huge upgrade over the ROG Phone 3, we still expect it to be one of the best gaming phones of the year.