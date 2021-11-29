There are dozens of Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still available as the deal event draws to a close. But if you're overwhelmed by the options left, or just want a watch accessory for a stocking stuffer, we're here to show you the cream-of-the-crop deals that you won't want to miss before they're gone.

If you're still looking for a smartwatch, we'll keep things simple. If you own an Android phone and want a lifestyle watch, check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ($50 off) or TicWatch E3 ($60 off). Those are the two best Android smartwatches available according to our reviewers, and these are great prices that you'll rarely see.

Otherwise, if you're a proud iPhone owner, the Apple Watch Series 6 is $100 off, the best deal on a watch that holds its own against the new Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) | $100 off The excellent 2020 Apple Watch has hear-trate and blood oxygen monitoring, a fast chipset, always-on display, and Apple's trademark quality, plus reliable watchOS apps. $329 at Walmart

If you're looking for a fitness smartwatch at this point, you probably don't need anything high-tech, so we'll skip the more expensive models with major discounts. All of the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals are still live for now, but last-minute shoppers should start their search with the Fibit Versa 2.

It's an affordable entry-level watch with a stylish 1.4-inch AMOLED display, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, water resistance for swim tracking, 5 days of battery life, built-in Alexa, and NFC for Fitbit Pay. It's $60 / 33% off, making one of Fitbit's most popular models much more affordable than usual.

Fitbit Versa 2 | $60 off For all that the Fitbit Versa 2 has to offer, this is a pretty sweet deal that's worth taking advantage of. It has an impressive health and fitness tracking suite as well as several smartwatch features. Whether you're using your watch to make a contactless payment or record a workout, you can do it all with the Versa 2. $119 at Amazon ($60 off)

Garmin makes the best fitness smartwatches, but most of the Cyber Monday Garmin deals are still expensive even after discounts. The best deal remaining that won't break the bank is on the Garmin Forerunner 45, an entry-level smartwatch that's $70 off for the next few hours, bringing the price down to a more reasonable $130.

Or, if you want something great for fitness but much more stylish, the Garmin Lily offers all of the vital fitness essentials but looks gorgeous on your wrist, with tons of different colors and bands to choose from.

Not every Cyber Monday smartwatch deal requires you to buy an actual smartwatch! If you've taken our rec and bought the Galaxy Watch 4, or already own one, some accessories for it are also on sale. For instance, the Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad DUO is currently 30% off, so you can charge any two of your phone, watch, or earbuds simultaneously.

Or, you should look into some Spigen Galaxy Watch 4 cases! You're used to buying phone cases, but watches can be just as prone to display cracks and fall damage if you're not careful. Several rugged, hybrid, or liquid cases are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad DUO | 30% off This 15W Qi charger will keep your watch and another Samsung or Qi-enabled device charged at once. Stick it on a desk and make it easy to keep your tech topped off, so you never run out of juice at the worst time. $42 at Amazon Spigen Galaxy Watch 4 cases and screen protectors | Up to 27% off You've bought a new smartwatch for Cyber Monday, so make sure to protect your investment with a rugged case or clear screen protector. $10-23 at Amazon

There are also literally thousands of Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for smartwatch bands, too many to even bother linking to. We suggest going to Amazon, searching for (Smartwatch name here) bands, and clicking the Cyber Monday deals box in the top-left corner. You'll see the best prices for bands from third-party accessory makers, tailored to your watch's specific mm band size.

You still have time to buy a smartwatch or smartwatch accessory at a serious discount for Cyber Monday. But as of publication, most sites are counting down with just a few hours left until most of the best deals go offline. Now's your last chance, so get to shopping!