Black Friday is over, and so is Cyber Monday, but lucky for you, we have been scouring the web to find you straggler deals on the best Android smartwatches and top fitness trackers.
There are sales on some of the latest smartwatches from Samsung, Mobvoi, and Fossil. Along with fitness trackers from Fitbit, Amazfit, and more. We've even managed to track down deals on smartwatches for kids. So while you may have missed out on the deluge of sales that went down over the last few days, here's your chance to recover and snag awesome wearables without paying full price.
Don't hesitate; sales on these fantastic smartwatches and fitness trackers aren't going to last much longer.
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS | Save $100 at Amazon
The TicWatch Pro 3 brings some of the best battery life in all the smartwatch land, a screen that is visible in all lighting conditions, and health tracking features to help you with your New Year's resolutions — oh, and it's compatible with the new Wear OS 3. Just don't forget to clip that coupon before checkout to save $100!
TicWatch E3 | $60 off at Amazon
If you prefer a smaller watch, then the TicWatch E3 is a perfect choice. It is deceptively powerful and offers excellent health monitoring features. Plus, thanks to the Snapdragon 4100 processor, it will get updated to the enviable Wear OS 3.
TicWatch GTH | $30 off at Amazon
The TicWatch GTH is a good option if you are looking for a fitness tracker first and a smartwatch second. It has great battery life, and the health tracking features you'd expect. You'll even get a skin temperature sensor for even deeper health monitoring.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | $50 off
Get that classic watch appeal with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and start seeing how a brilliant smartwatch can make your day even better.
Amazfit Band 5 | 25% off
The Amazfit Band 5 will fulfill all your fitness-tracking needs without costing very much at all. The generous-size display on the front ensures using the band is easy, and 15-day battery life means you'll only have to charge it twice per month. It's a great sleep tracker and has several other important health-tracking functions, such as a built-in menstrual cycle calendar.
Amazfit Bip U Pro | 21% off
Gather around sporty folks for this one's for you through and through. The Amazfit Bip U Pro GPS smartwatch comes with Alexa integration, 60 sporting modes, water resistance, and everything you need to track your health & fitness.
Amazfit Neo | 25% off
Get all of the fitness tracking smarts of a modern-day wearable, but in a throwback retro package. You'll get 28-days of use between charges while monitoring your heart rate, tracking sleep, and your workouts.
Amazfit T-Rex Pro | $40 off
The T-Rex Pro is Amazfit's most premium smartwatch, featuring a rugged, circular design, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 18-day battery life, 10 ATM waterproofing, and support for tracking over 100 different sports and workout modes.
Amazfit GTR 2e | $50 off
Packed with 90 different sport modes, over three weeks of battery life, and sensors to monitor your biometrics — the GTR 2e is a steal at $90.
Fossil Gen 6 | $70 off
With a brand new processor that can monitor your health stats all day long (without affecting battery life), the Fossil Gen 6 is a stylish way to keep up to date with your health and your notifications. It's also got that promised Wear OS 3 update coming soon, making this feel like a brand new watch all over again when that lands.
Garmin Venu Sq | $70 off
The Garmin Venu Sq offers up to 6-days of battery life to help you reach your workout goals. With more than 20 pre-loaded workouts and the capability to monitor everything from respiration to heart rate and so much more, this is an excellent gift for the fitness fan in your life.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 | 31% off
For those looking to level up their fitness tracking, the Vivoactive 4 is a great choice. Aside from its excellent workout tracking features and health monitoring, it can also store music for offline listening so you can leave your phone behind on your next sweat session.
Fitbit Versa 3 | $50 off
The Fitbit Versa 3 is the best smartwatch Fitbit has ever made and, arguably, the best Google smartwatch you can buy anywhere. Exceptional health-tracking features, a comfortable and easy-to-use design, and the choice of Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa make this $50 Cyber Monday deal even sweeter.
Fitbit Sense | $100 off
The Fitbit Sense packs in every sensor under the sun, from electrodermal activity (stress) to temperature, blood oxygen to an ECG to check for irregular heartbeats throughout the day. It's great for fitness but even better as a total health monitoring platform squeezed into a lightweight smartwatch.
Fitbit Luxe | $50 off
As the name implies, this is a deluxe wearable in miniature form. It has a 5-day battery life (unless you use the always-on display), HRM, VO2, SPO2, Active Zone Minutes, and detailed health metrics. It's not as advanced as the lighter Charge 5, but it has the essentials at a lower price.
Gabb Wireless | 50% off
Gabb Wireless offers kids of all ages to have a connected smartwatch for tracking activity, taking pictures, and messaging contacts that Mom and Dad approve of in the parental companion app.
TickTalk 4 | $10 off
While it's only $10 off, the TickTalk 4 is one of our favorite smartwatches for kids, thanks to its excellent build quality, fantastic parent companion app, and the kid-loved free iHeart Radio Family streaming music.
These deals on some of the top smartwatches on the market today are set to end at any moment. So if you missed out on the sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday or suddenly realized that you forgot to buy a gift — now's your chance to get in those last-minute savings!
