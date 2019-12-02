__alt__

Cyber Monday is finally upon us, meaning it’s time to save big on some of the best cloud storage platforms around.

Polar Cloud Backup offers unparalleled security and convenience, and a lifetime of 5TB of storage is currently available for over 90% off at just $69.99 as part of a special Cyber Monday deal.

With Polar Cloud Backup, you’ll be able to quickly and easily store and transfer everything from single files to entire hard drives with a single click.

This subscription grants you unlimited access to a series of time-saving storage functions that allow you to quickly identify files, upload from multiple devices, send files to family and friends via a secure link, and more.

You’ll even be able to use spacial syncing options to ensure that all of your data stays constant across all of your devices.

Land a whopping 5TB of cloud storage for life with Polar Cloud Backup for just $69.99—over 90% off its usual price this Cyber Monday.

Prices are subject to change.

 