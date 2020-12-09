The Eufy Security battery-powered 2K wireless video doorbell is down to $139.99 on Amazon today only. This one-day deal saves you $80 compared to its regular $220 price tag and drops the recently-released doorbell down to the lowest price we've ever seen for it making it a great pickup ahead of the holidays.

This Eufy model is one of the best video doorbells around. It includes a built-in 2K Sony sensor along with a professional-grade lens so you can view all the activity through your doorbell in perfect clarity. The expanded field of view includes a 4:3 aspect ratio for a head-to-toe view of anyone approaching the door. You'll get just the right viewing angle every time.

Even though it's battery-powered, it's also designed to conserve that power. One charge of the battery can last up to half a year, and you also have the option to use a wired connection for non-stop power if you prefer.

Other features include activity zones, motion sensors, and smart human detection so you don't get a false alarm when a cat walks in front of the camera. You'll get real-time alerts when anyone approaches so you don't miss a delivery or keep people waiting.

You can get those alerts on your phone and communicate with visitors via two-way audio or set up your Echo Dot to work as a chime so you can be notified around the house even if you're away from your phone. Better yet, if you have an Echo device with a screen you can see and hear anyone at your door.

Eufy doesn't have any monthly fees or charges, either. You get what you pay for, and everything is stored locally on the included home base so you're not paying for the cloud or anything like that. You'll keep all your footage to yourself behind a secure encryption, and even without the cloud you'll be able to view it all from anywhere whenever you want.