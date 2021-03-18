The Kardashians and the Jenners are returning to TV for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show online or on TV.
Whether you're a long-time fan or haven't even watched the show, you've probably heard about the drama and antics of the Kardashian family. Back in 2007, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian along with their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner first appeared in their own reality TV show. The show, which was developed by executive producer Ryan Seacrest, has kept fans of the family entertained for 14 years now and season 20 will, unfortunately, be its last.
While season 19 gave fans a glimpse of how the Kardashians dealt with being quarantined during the pandemic, season 20 will be all about new beginnings and endings just like the title of this season's first episode. For instance, Kim will be preparing for a test that will determine her career as a lawyer, Scott Disick is considering proposing to Kourtney and Khloé will be discussing surrogacy with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
However, many fans are hoping that season 20 of KUWTK will address the elephant in the room, Kim and Kanye's upcoming divorce. Kanye's mental health certainly took a turn for the worse last year with multiple outbursts and episodes but it was his 2020 presidential campaign that finally sent Kim over the edge. In fact, she has already filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Kanye and at this point, KUWTK can no longer avoid not going into details.
Whether you're a fan of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, or even Kanye West, we'll show you exactly how to watch new episodes from the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians from anywhere in the world.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20: Where and when?
The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will premiere on Thursday, March 18 at 8pm ET/PT on E!. New episodes will air at the same time each week but judging by the last two seasons, season 20 of KUWTK will likely be much shorter than fans of the show have become accustomed to.
Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the last season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. If you'd rather stream the show online, you can do so on NBC's website, as it owns the network, but you will have to log in using the credentials from your cable provider.
Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Don't worry as there are several streaming services, all available at different price points, that will give you access to E! so that you can watch the show online.
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes E! as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to E! and 66 other live TV channels. You can also watch the service's own Hulu Originals as well as record up to 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR storage.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to E!, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to E! and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV lets you watch over 70 channels online including E! and you can even record up to 9 months of content using its DVR feature. With YouTube TV, you can also create up to six accounts to share your plan with your family and three streams can be watched simultaneously.
Live stream Keeping Up With The Kardashians in Canada
Canadian fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be able to watch the latest season of the show on E! as many of the country's cable packages include it. Just like in the U.S., new episodes will air every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT.
If you've already cut the cord, then the reality TV streaming service Hayu has you covered. It costs just $5.99 per month and there is also a one-month free trial available so you can test it out for yourself to watch the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the UK
UK viewers will also be able to watch the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Hayu. It costs just £4.99 per month and the first month is free which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself to watch Season 20 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Additionally, you can also watch the show by purchasing a monthly pass from NOW (formerly Now TV) for £8.99 and the service will show the latest season as it airs but you can also catch up on past seasons as well.
Get a Keeping Up With The Kardashians live stream in Australia
If you live in Australia and are a Foxtel subscriber, you'll be able to watch new episodes from the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians every Friday at 11am AEDT on E!. You can also stream the show online on Foxtel Now or on Hayu which costs AUD$6.99 per month but there is a one-month free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
