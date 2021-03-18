Whether you're a long-time fan or haven't even watched the show, you've probably heard about the drama and antics of the Kardashian family. Back in 2007, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian along with their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner first appeared in their own reality TV show. The show, which was developed by executive producer Ryan Seacrest, has kept fans of the family entertained for 14 years now and season 20 will, unfortunately, be its last.

The Kardashians and the Jenners are returning to TV for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show online or on TV.

While season 19 gave fans a glimpse of how the Kardashians dealt with being quarantined during the pandemic, season 20 will be all about new beginnings and endings just like the title of this season's first episode. For instance, Kim will be preparing for a test that will determine her career as a lawyer, Scott Disick is considering proposing to Kourtney and Khloé will be discussing surrogacy with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

However, many fans are hoping that season 20 of KUWTK will address the elephant in the room, Kim and Kanye's upcoming divorce. Kanye's mental health certainly took a turn for the worse last year with multiple outbursts and episodes but it was his 2020 presidential campaign that finally sent Kim over the edge. In fact, she has already filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Kanye and at this point, KUWTK can no longer avoid not going into details.

Whether you're a fan of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, or even Kanye West, we'll show you exactly how to watch new episodes from the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians from anywhere in the world.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20: Where and when?

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will premiere on Thursday, March 18 at 8pm ET/PT on E!. New episodes will air at the same time each week but judging by the last two seasons, season 20 of KUWTK will likely be much shorter than fans of the show have become accustomed to.

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the last season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.