Portable batteries are an essential part of every techie's bag, especially if you have a lot of things to keep charged. Some smaller capacity batteries can fit in your pocket, but if you really need extra juice to keep all of your gadgets running, you'll want to look for something bigger, like Aukey's 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank. With it, you can charge your Nintendo Switch, your phone and tablet, and even get a decent charge for your USB-C-powered laptop like a recent MacBook Pro, all without ever needing a wall outlet. Aukey's battery pack uses Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 standard to achieve quicker top-up speeds than other chargers, and gives you both Micro-USB and USB-C ports for recharging the battery itself.

All the power Aukey USB-C Power Bank 30,000mAh Five and a half Nintendo Switch charges Aukey's portable battery bank can charge your phone, tablet, and Nintendo Switch all at the same time, and its Quick Charge 3.0 speeds mean you won't have to keep the devices attached for long. It also has a built-in flashlight, and charges through its USB-C port. $44.99 $59.99 25% off See at Amazon

That USB-C port also works for power out, and you get two USB-A ports along with it. There's even a built-in flashlight — never a bad thing to have with you. With a full charge, Aukey says you can power a Nintendo Switch from 0 to 100% battery 5.5 times, or a Galaxy Note 9 eight times. Of course, your exact results will depend on the starting percentage of your devices and how many you're charging at once, but it's safe to say that 30,000mAh is enough to keep just about everything running for a while. The Aukey USB-C Power Bank is usually $60, but it's currently on a Lightning Deal for Black Friday with 25% knocked off, bringing it down to just $44.99. You'll need to act fast, though — that deal expires at 8PM EST.