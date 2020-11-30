The Roborock S6 Pure handles everything you want to throw at it, including the ability to mop the floors. Plus, it can be controlled through the accompanying app or with Amazon Alexa.

Our day-to-day lives are so busy that we can forget that we need to vacuum the floors, but that's where the best robot vacuums come into play. This phenomenal Cyber Monday deal on the Roborock S6 Pure saves you almost $250 while ensuring that your floors stay clean all of the time.

The Roborock S6 Pure can work on both hard floors and carpets while running for up to three hours on a single charge. This is one of the longest run times you'll find for a robot vacuum, even when looking at other options like the iRobot Roomba 960.

Setting up the S6 Pure is pretty easy with the Mi Home app, and then you can attach your Amazon account to get access to Alexa voice controls. Those who want to do more than just suck up the dust and dirt on the floor will enjoy the various modes to handle different situations. You can easily attach a microfiber cloth to the bottom and have your floors mopped without reaching for the mop and bucket.

With the built-in LiDAR sensor, you can map your home more efficiently, enabling the Roborock S6 Pure to clean every inch of your home without lifting a finger. You can even create schedules and "no-go zones" for areas that you don't want the robot vacuum to clean or that you want the vacuum to avoid altogether.

Unsurprisingly, there are many great deals to be had on Cyber Monday for robot vacuums, but without a doubt, being able to save this much on the Roborock S6 Pure is one of the best.