Kids home because schools are closed due to the coronavirus? Don't let them waste away sitting around doing nothing. Grab a Garmin Vivofit Jr kids activity tracker on sale for $39. Your kids can use it to stay motivated and keep moving. You can use it to help remind them about chores and things like that. These trackers often sell as high as $70 and only rarely go on sale. There are three colors available: Broken Lava, Digi Camo, and Real Flower.

The tracker's battery can last for up to a full year with no recharging needed. You don't ever recharge it. You just replace it, and that's very easy to do. With how inexpensive they are these days, you might just try replacing it with a whole new color at that point.

Wear the tracker 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It can even be worn in the pool thanks to its water resistance. The whole thing is designed to resist your kids' abnormal wear and tear. It's a one-size-fits-all sort of band and is easy to strap on. It fits comfortably over the hand and onto the wrist, and it's designed for kids aged 4 to 9.

There is a mobile app available on both iOS and Android that you can use to access many of the tracker's features. The display resolution is 64 x 64.

