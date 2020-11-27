The Sony SRS-XB33 portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $118 at Amazon. This deal price is available in black, blue, red, and taupe. The speakers normally sell for closer to $150. These are pretty new, too. They only released earlier this year. So today's deal is really the first major price drop we've seen, and it's a safe bet this won't last long past Black Friday.

Black Friday Sony SRS-XB33 portable Bluetooth speaker Available in Black, Blue, Red, and Taupe at this price. Has Sony's Extra Bass feature and a Live Sound mode. Rated IP67 for weather resistance. Battery lasts up to 24 hours. Can sync with up to 100 other speakers with Party Connect. $118.00 $150.00 $32 off See at Amazon

The SRS-XB33 is a new generation of a portable Bluetooth speaker Sony has been working on for many years. You can still find the previous gen around at some retailers. It's going for $79.99 at Best Buy, which is a pretty good price. This speaker improves on that one in a lot of ways, though.

Wherever you choose to take this speaker, you're going to have a good time. It has a super long-lasting battery so the music will keep playing for up to 24 hours. That'll keep you covered for any daily event. Although if you're a multi-day partier you might need more than one!

You can also keep the music bumping even while you're outside. The speaker is IP67 rated. That code means it is highly resistant to both dust and water so you don't have to worry about it getting dirty or wet. Use it at the gym or in the rain or by the pool. The speaker will always work. And if you need a little more, you can activate the Extra Bass tech for some more powerful low frequencies.

Sony's speaker also has a Party Connect feature where you can sync your speaker with up to 100 more. That's great if you've got a lot of ground to cover with music. Plus the built-in speakerphone lets you use it to answer calls.

The speaker connects via Bluetooth and NFC and it charges through a USB-C port.