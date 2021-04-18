The Eufy Spaceview 720p baby monitor has dropped to $129.99 at Best Buy. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means the price is temporary and will be gone by this time tomorrow. The baby monitor normally sells for around $170 at Best Buy and $160 elsewhere. While we have seen it go lower than today's deal, this is within $20 of the best price we've ever seen and it's the best price available right now. The same baby monitor is going for $10 more on Amazon, and that's only after you clip the on-page coupon.

Limited time Eufy Spaceview Security by Anker baby monitor camera bundle Has a large 5-inch 720p display for a sharp picture. Let's you see everything your little troublemaker is doing. Can pan 330-degrees and tilt 110-degrees so you can see the whole room. Get instant alerts. Has a range up to 1,000 feet. $129.99 $170.00 $40 off See at Best Buy

This baby monitor lets you both see and hear your little one. The 5-inch 720p display is better than most monitors you'll find on the market, and there's a wide-angle lens included for when your kid transitions from crib to climbing-out-of-the-crib-and-wreaking-havoc. Fun times. You can tilt and pan the lens to see corner-to-corner, and there's a wall mount included for customized coverage. The night vision mode allows you to see in the dark.

This also has some nice features to help you relax. The built-in thermostat shows you at a glance what the temperature of the nursery is. The Smart Alert system notifies you when your baby is crying, and those combined with the video feed means you won't have to get up to double-check. Finally, if a lullaby is needed, the two-way voice communication lets you speak to your child from up to 460 feet away.

Life pro tip: You're going to spend about as much time staring at your baby monitor hoping your baby calms down and goes to sleep as you will actually sleeping... so you want one that's nice to look at! Lucky you, you can also save a chunk of change while you're at it.