It's Juventus' turn to play host in the Derby d'Italia as the Turin side welcomes rivals Internazionale in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Don't miss a moment with our Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream guide.

In the first leg clash between these two teams, it was Juventus who emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in Milan. Inter's Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for the home side in the ninth minute but two goals from Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo overturned that lead to tip the tie in the Bianconeri's favor going into this second leg.

Antonio Conte's men need to win today's game by two clear goals or score at least three goals in order to counter Juventus' away-goals advantage.

It's going to be a tough task for the Nerazzurri with Juventus coming into today's game on the back of six consecutive wins in all competitions. That being said, Juve's only defeat in 2021 came at the hands of Inter Milan back in mid-January.

Though Andrea Pirlo's side had a less than impressive start to the season and risk losing out on retaining their Serie A title this year, their recent form has pulled them back into contention with the side now just seven points off top spot wit ha game in hand.

Inter are also heavily involved in this year's Serie A title race, sitting just two points behind city rivals and league leaders AC Milan after 21 games. Inter are unbeaten in their last five league games which should give the team confidence going into this clash.

With a place in the cup final on the line, it's sure to be an entertaining game regardless of the result. Read on for your full guide to getting a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this huge Coppa Italia clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

Juventus vs Inter Milan: Where and when?

Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. Kick-off is at 8:45pm local time (CET), making it a 7:45pm GMT start for football fans in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Wednesday for Australian fans.

Watch Juventus vs Inter Milan online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this Coppa Italia match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Juventus vs Inter Milan but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

