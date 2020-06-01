What you need to know
- The June 2020 patch also has an accompanying Pixel Feature Drop.
- High-priority and moderate-priority bugs in the Android framework and system have been addressed.
- The update is rolling out now for supported phones.
The beginning of the month means Google's Pixel phones will be seeing a new update, and June is no exception. Starting today, Google began rolling out the latest security patch for its Pixel devices.
As with every security patch, this one comes with general bug and vulnerability fixes to ensure your phone is as safe as possible. These fixes may seem minor and unimportant, but they're the kinds of update that truly keeps your phone safe and secure.
In addition, this month brings another Pixel Feature Drop that includes improvements to the adaptive battery feature, new emergency contact tools, and more.
More: Google's new software update tries to fix the Pixel 4's awful battery life
The June 2020 patch should hit your phone over the next few days, and as always, you can manually check and see if the update is waiting for you. Just go to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System update.
If you're the more adventurous type, factory, and OTA images ready for flashing are already posted at the Android Developer website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
The newest OnePlus phones are here. Whether you want to read our full review, get familiar with all the specs, or anything else in between, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro!
Daily COVID-19 updates: Global phone sales fall by 20% in Q1 2020
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series starts getting the June 2020 security update
Samsung has started rolling out the latest June 2020 Android security patch to its Galaxy S20, S10, and Note 10 series smartphones. Currently, however, the update is only available for the U.S. unlocked versions.
Take your Pixel 4 to the next level with these accessories
Google crafted the Pixel 4 to be an immensely powerful phone on its own, but when you pair it with the right accessories, that's when the real fun begins.