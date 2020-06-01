The beginning of the month means Google's Pixel phones will be seeing a new update, and June is no exception. Starting today, Google began rolling out the latest security patch for its Pixel devices.

As with every security patch, this one comes with general bug and vulnerability fixes to ensure your phone is as safe as possible. These fixes may seem minor and unimportant, but they're the kinds of update that truly keeps your phone safe and secure.

In addition, this month brings another Pixel Feature Drop that includes improvements to the adaptive battery feature, new emergency contact tools, and more.

The June 2020 patch should hit your phone over the next few days, and as always, you can manually check and see if the update is waiting for you. Just go to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System update.

If you're the more adventurous type, factory, and OTA images ready for flashing are already posted at the Android Developer website.