- Samsung is now propagating the June 2020 security patch to Galaxy Fold devices.
- The update comes mere days after the Galaxy S20, S10, and Note 10 series began receiving the update.
- The rollout for the 5G variant of the phone, however, has yet to start.
Yet another month, yet another security patch for Android devices. This time around, it's the June 2020 security patch, and the latest phone to be graced by it is Samsung's Galaxy Fold. The build number for the update is F900FXXS3BTE1, if that's the kind of thing that interests you (via SamMobile).
While this update contains no new features to speak of, Samsung did, just a month ago, port over some of the best new camera features of the Galaxy S20 series — such as Single Task and the Pro video mode — over to the foldable phone.
Unfortunately, however, while regular Galaxy Folds should have started receiving the OTA update already, the Galaxy Fold 5G is not yet eligible for the upgrade. Based on Samsung's previous track record, expect to see as much as a two-week-long wait if you're using the 5G version.
If you do not see the update yet, you can always check for it manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
