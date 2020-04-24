This is an S.O.S. for all Jonas Brothers fans. Last year the band reunited to the delight of listeners around the world, and now you can begin streaming the resulting tour that took them around the world — right from your own living room. Just yesterday, the group announced that a concert documentary titled "Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film" would be coming to Amazon Prime Video, and it's now available to begin watching!
This concert film is a follow-up to last year's Prime-exclusive documentary Chasing Happiness which follows the reuniting of the band after years apart. It's available in both HD and 4K UHD so you can score a front-row view that's better than most concert-goers got to witness. The film not only shares performances of popular Jonas Brothers songs like "Only Human", "S.O.S.", and "LoveBug", but you'll also go behind-the-scenes with the guys as they discuss the making of the tour, from staging to wardrobe, and much more.
Watch Happiness Continues on Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime Video is the home of both Chasing Happiness and the Happiness Continues documentaries. The easiest way to start watching is with a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. Since you can't buy either of these documentaries anywhere, having a Prime membership is the quickest way to begin streaming either film. Amazon Prime doesn't charge you until the first month is up, so you could even watch both films and cancel the service if you decide you're not going to use it for anything else.
With a free Prime trial, you'll be able to watch the new Happiness Continues concert film in 4K UHD or HD on any device with Prime Video. That means you could watch the film on your smart TV, computer, or even your smartphone. The trial also scores you access to other Prime benefits like free 2-day shipping and exclusive members-only discounts.
Watch Happiness Continues online from anywhere
There's no word on whether Happiness Continues is available in all countries where Amazon Prime operates. Scoring a free trial of Amazon Prime makes it easy for those in the U.S. to watch, but outside the U.S. might not be as easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the concert film. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee.
