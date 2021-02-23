The gang react to all the announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct! They also cover an update to No Man's Sky that enables adopting creatures as pets. Now you can live out all your Jurassic Space fantasies!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
