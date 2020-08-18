The Jiggle Physics crew offer their take on Epic Games vs. Apple, Google, and anti-competitive behavior in general. They also mourn the delay of Halo Infinite but discuss why it may turn out to be a good thing.
Some high level employees have been fired by Ubisoft for abusive behavior, but it remains to be seen if the company will affect significant change in their corporate culture. The gang finish with listener questions and talk about what they've been playing.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Fortnite has been removed from Apple's App Store | iMore
- Epic Games is suing Google following Fortnite's removal from the Play Store | Android Central
- From the Editor's Desk: Who to root for in the Epic/Apple/Google slap-fight | Android Central
- Fortnite fiasco: Three multi-billion dollar companies drag phone users into a battle royale | Android Central
- Here's why Halo Infinite's delay is ultimately a good thing | Windows Central
- Controller leak possibly confirms Xbox Series S name | Windows Central
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Creative Director fired from Ubisoft | Windows Central
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey creative director Jonathan Dumont and other Ubisoft directors accused of abusive behavior | Windows Central
