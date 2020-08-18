The Jiggle Physics crew offer their take on Epic Games vs. Apple, Google, and anti-competitive behavior in general. They also mourn the delay of Halo Infinite but discuss why it may turn out to be a good thing.

Some high level employees have been fired by Ubisoft for abusive behavior, but it remains to be seen if the company will affect significant change in their corporate culture. The gang finish with listener questions and talk about what they've been playing.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

