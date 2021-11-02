Carli and Jen are joined by our very own Nadine Dornieden for the latest news about the mess at Blizzard and significant performance issues with games in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. They also talk about games announced at Sony's recent State of Play, VR, and the Metaverse.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Nadine Dornieden ✨🎮 (@stopthenadness) / Twitter
- Blizzard confirms BlizzConline won't be held in early 2022 | Windows Central
- Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to take pay cut, announces company-wide changes | Windows Central
- Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack: Are N64 & Sega Genesis games worth it? | iMore
- The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack has some serious lag issues | iMore
- The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack doesn't let you remap controls | iMore
