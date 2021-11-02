Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Carli and Jen are joined by our very own Nadine Dornieden for the latest news about the mess at Blizzard and significant performance issues with games in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. They also talk about games announced at Sony's recent State of Play, VR, and the Metaverse.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

