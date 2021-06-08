Miles Dompier hangs out with the Jiggle Physics team for a fun chat about what we might expect at E3 2021 from Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and others.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Mi 🍔 les (@MilesDompier) / Twitter
- Xbox E3 2021: Our expectations and predictions (and hopes and dreams) | Windows Central
- Halo Infinite E3 2021: What we're hoping to see | Windows Central
- Nintendo at E3 2021: Everything we expect to get announced | iMore
- Nintendo Switch Pro: Super Switch rumors, specs, release date, and more | iMore
- Ubisoft Forward E3 2021: Live stream, date and start time, and predictions | Windows Central
