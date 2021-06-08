Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Miles Dompier hangs out with the Jiggle Physics team for a fun chat about what we might expect at E3 2021 from Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and others.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

