Carli hates "immersion", but PlayStation will not be shutting down the PS3 and Vita digital storefronts. Xbox Live Gold is no longer needed for free-to-play games on Xbox One and Series X|S consoles.
The crew also check out Pokémon Snap and the ability to print physical pictures from your in-game photos. They also discuss our review of Rain on Your Parade, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Breathtaking Immersion | PS5 - YouTube
- PlayStation to continue PS3, Vita digital storefronts | Android Central
- Xbox Live Gold no longer needed for free-to-play games on Xbox One, Series X|S | Windows Central
- New Pokémon Snap: Can I print pictures? | iMore
- A New Pokémon Snap website has just launched with My Nintendo points rewards | iMore
- Rain on Your Parade review: A downpour of laughs in a cheeky, yet fun game | Windows Central
Amazon launches several new Fire HD 10 tablets for the whole family
Amazon has launched a suite of new Fire HD Tablets for adults and kids of all ages, including its most powerful 10-inch tablet yet.
The new SideQuest mobile app lets you sideload to Quest without a PC
Sick of having to boot up your PC and plug in a bunch of cables just to sideload new apps or updates to your Oculus Quest or Quest 2? SideQuest's new app eliminates those steps, letting you finally sideload to Quest without a PC or wires.
The Moto G Power is one of the best Android phones for $200
Every year, Motorola releases a new Moto G phone as a way for people to get a solid Android handset without spending too much cash. 2020 saw the launch of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and as far as I'm concerned, the Power is the way to go this year.
Ditch that cloth strap and check out the best Quest 2 straps instead
The strap that ships with the Oculus Quest 2 isn't the best and, surprisingly, the official Elite Strap replacement isn't the best either, so what's a Quest 2 owner to do? We've got several other better options to choose from, so don't fret, come see what you can get!