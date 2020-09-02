JBL Club Pro PlusSource: JBL

What you need to know

  • JBL has launched its first Club series true wireless earbuds.
  • The new JBL Club Pro+ come with active noise cancellation and are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of battery life.
  • You will be able to pick one up for $200 starting October 25.

JBL today announced the Club Pro+, its first true wireless earbuds under the Club line of headphones (via The Verge). The new Club Pro+ promises to deliver great sound quality and are also loaded with features, including active noise cancellation.

JBL says the Club Pro+ earbuds have a "unibody design" that is inspired by professional in-ear monitors. Like many other true wireless earbuds, they are IPX4 rated for water resistance. They also allow you to customize the sound to your preference with the Personi-Fi feature. You can even choose from several audio presets created by top DJs from the My JBL Headphones app.

JBL Club Pro PlusSource: JBL

When it comes to battery life, JBL claims the earbuds themselves can deliver up to eight hours of continuous playback time. With ANC enabled, however, you can expect only around six hours of battery life. The battery case is claimed to provide 24 additional hours of listening time. There's support for quick charging too, along with Qi wireless charging. The earbuds also support Fast Pair on Android and feature three microphones for "crystal clear voice clarity."

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Along with the Club Pro+, JBL has launched the Endurance Peak II earbuds, which are more fitness-focused, with an ear hook design. They earbuds offer IPX7 water resistance and up to 30 hours of battery life.

JBL Endurance Peak IiSource: JBL

The JBL Club Pro+ earbuds will be available in the U.S. from October 25 for $200, while the Endurance Peak II earbuds will retail for $100.

Best Wireless Earbuds 2020