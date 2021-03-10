True wireless earbuds used to be a total luxury item with a price tag to match, but in recent years they have gotten really affordable. Today only, Woot is giving you the chance to snag a solid set of true wireless earbuds for just $49.99 by offering the Jabra Elite Active 65t at half off.

Though these are no longer the newest Jabra model on the market, these sporty earbuds still sell for $100 or more at Amazon and other retailers. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, the earbuds are offered brand new with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Half off Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds The earbuds have Bluetooth, up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours total using the charging case. They are also rated against sweat and dust. Built-in mics support making calls and using voice assistants. $49.99 $99.99 $50 off See at Woot

The Elite Active 65t earbuds are an upgrade over the regular Elite 65. The Active in the name denotes exactly what they're doing, giving you some protection for a more active lifestyle.

They have built-in water resistance and dust resistance with an IP56 rating, which means you can use these at the gym or while outside without worry about ruining them.

A selection of earbud tips is included to ensure you get the perfect fit. These things should not be falling out of your ears even when you're running or working out. You can use Amazon Alexa for voice controls while you run, too.

You'll get up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge with the earbuds. The case carries some extra charge so you can get a total of 15 hours before you ever need to plug in.

Importantly, Jabra nailed the audio in the 65t; they sound great for everything from hip hop to EDM, rock and metal, and even podcasts. Jabra's Hearthrough mode also filters in surrounding audio, letting you be more aware of your environment — which is especially handy since the Elite Actives are meant for sports and exercise.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.