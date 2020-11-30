When you think of tablets these days, what comes to mind? For the vast majority of people, it's the iPad. Some companies continue to make Android tablets and release them here and there, but nothing has managed to overthrow the iPad in all the years we've had tablets.

The biggest disadvantage to the iPad is that it doesn't go on sale all that often, but Cyber Monday is one of the few exceptions to that rule. Right now, the latest version of the iPad Mini can be yours at a $100 discount. That brings the final price down to just $300, and even if you're a die-hard Android user, you still owe it to yourself to check this one out.

As you'd expect given the "Mini" name, this is the smallest iPad that Apple currently sells. Measuring in with a 7.9-inch display, the iPad Mini is the perfect device for watching movies, playing games, and running your favorite apps without having something that's unwieldy to hold. It's larger than your phone, smaller than a lot of other tablets, and is just a joy in day-to-day use.

Despite its small size, the iPad Mini still manages to be plenty powerful. It has the Apple A12 Bionic processor for blazing-fast performance, lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for keeping your most sensitive apps as secure as can be. Powering everything is the iPadOS operating system, which is like iOS cranked up to 11. Between tweaks to the core interface and a slew of tablet-optimized applications, the user experience you get with iPadOS is far and away better than anything we've ever seen from Android.

In addition to the iPad itself, it can be used with a couple of key accessories if you want to take your experience to the next level. Want to do a lot of creative work? The Apple Pencil is fully supported and allows for one of the best stylus experiences on the market. You can also get the iPad Mini Smart Cover, which keeps the tablet protected and easily props it up for hands-free use.

It's pretty rare that we see Apple gadgets go on sale, especially with a discount as good as this one. If you're at all interested in what the iPad Mini has to offer, $300 is a fantastic price to pay — and it's one of the few tablets we're happy to recommend you buy in 2020.