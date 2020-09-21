We got a good look at the OnePlus 8T last week, and a leak pointed to an October 14 launch. That turned out to be right on the money as OnePlus has now confirmed that the 8T will make its debut on October 14. The virtual launch event will kick off on October 14 at 10am ET (3pm GMT, 7:30pm IST) and you'll be able to tune in via the OnePlus 8T microsite or on YouTube.

OnePlus hasn't confirmed any details of the phone yet, but a launch teaser gives us a few glimpses of the design, and it looks like this time we'll get a flat AMOLED panel. We know that the device will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, and with both models in the OnePlus 8 series offering curved panels, it will be interesting to see if that's any different with the 8T:

This time round, #UltraStopsAtNothing. Are you ready for the #OnePlus8T? — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 21, 2020

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 8T will offer four cameras at the back — with a 48MP primary sensor — and it will come with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The rear camera housing is similar to that of the Galaxy Note 20 series, and an earlier leak pointed to the OnePlus 8T offering 65W fast charging.

The company hasn't confirmed 65W charging, but OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau alluded to the phone offering features not seen before on a OnePlus device, and it could be in relation to fast charging tech:

OnePlus is always looking for opportunities to bring the latest technology to our tech-savvy users as soon as we feel it meets our high standards. With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device. I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience.

The OnePlus 8T registration page is is already live on Amazon India, and you can hit the Notify Me button on Amazon to be the first to know about upcoming details. With a launch officially slated for just over three weeks from now, we should be hearing a lot more about the OnePlus 8T soon.