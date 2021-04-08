What you need to know
- Late thursday afternoon, users of WhatsApp and Facebook announced the services being down.
- There seems to be no indication as to what is causing the issue.
- Pokemon Go and Oculus also seem to be suffering from the problem.
In what seems to be a weekly trend, various Facebook services are seeing outages across the country. We first recognized that the Facebook Messenger web client wasn't working properly, before noticing the same error message from the main Facebook website.
The outage started around 5 P.M. EST, and has continued to plague various apps and services. In addition to Facebook and Messenger being down, WhatsApp users have also reported problems connecting and sending messages. Instagram seems to be slightly bothered by these problems, but not to the same extent as other apps.
In fact, as we were putting this together, Downdetector revealed that those who are trying to play Pokemon Go are also suffering from outages. Something definitely seems to be off with all of Facebook's servers, as Oculus Quest 2 owners are unable to connect and play some of the best VR games like Beat Saber.
We haven't come across issues from some of the other best messaging apps and services, so it's likely just limited to Facebook and any apps that rely on the social media giant's servers. Despite the current problems, we expect for Facebook to turn things around quickly, so we'll be sure to let you know when everything is back in working order.
Samsung's most powerful A-Series phone launches soon in South Korea
Samsung's Galaxy Quantum 2 leaks as an updated version of 2020's A Quantum. This model is based on the A82, and reports say it would launch on the 23rd of April.
Amazon Luna finally rolls out 720p streaming for slower internet speeds
Amazon Luna subscribers can now enjoy 720p gaming, a feature that has been highly requested for players with slower internet connections.
Oculus Quest 2 review: The best VR experience
Facebook is gearing up to compete with Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft in a very real way with its own gaming console, the Oculus Quest 2, which will challenge your paradigm of what a next-gen console can be.
Grab a great mic for your PS4 or PS5 livestreams
Looking to getting into game streaming? You'll want to invest in a good microphone before you start. Here are some great options for your PS4 or PS5 if you were lucky enough to find one.