It goes without saying at this point that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one beast of a smartphone. When you add together its 120Hz Quad HD display, breakneck performance, and downright stunning cameras, you end up with an easy contender for the best Android phone of the year.
Here's a question, though — how does all of that compare to last year's Galaxy S20 Ultra? The S20 Ultra is far from a perfect phone, but given that it does have a lot in common with the S21 Ultra, is it worth ditching for the new model?
A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about this, saying:
What do you think? Is it worth upgrading to the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the S20 Ultra?
