Instagram has been flirting with a new feature that would hide likes from everyone except the poster. When enabled, the total number of likes on your photos and videos will be hidden from the main feed, profile and permalink pages. Only the owner of the account will be able to view the total number of likes.

It first began testing this in Canada back in May, but now it is expanding it to more countries, including Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand.

The test comes in response to the ever-growing pressure to accumulate likes on your content and the negative impact it can have on your mental health. Study after study has shown that increased social media usage can lead to depression. That's a statistic Instagram and other social media platforms are working on fixing.

According to an Instagram spokesperson: