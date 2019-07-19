Instagram is now changing its policies when it comes to disabling accounts, including notifying users who are at risk of having their account disabled.

Not only will Instagram now give you a warning when content is removed, but the notification will also give you the option to appeal the removed content.

The appeals process will be available for content that was removed due to violations of nudity and pornography, bullying and harassment, hate speech, drug sales, counter-terrorism policies, and more will be added in the future.

If you file an appeal and win, Instagram will restore the post and remove the violation from your account.