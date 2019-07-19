What you need to know
- Instagram will now give you a notification when content is removed and warn you if your account is in danger of being disabled.
- Notifications of removed content will allow you to appeal it directly from the notification.
- The policy to disable accounts has expanded to include repeated violations within a short period of time.
Instagram is now changing its policies when it comes to disabling accounts, including notifying users who are at risk of having their account disabled.
Not only will Instagram now give you a warning when content is removed, but the notification will also give you the option to appeal the removed content.
The appeals process will be available for content that was removed due to violations of nudity and pornography, bullying and harassment, hate speech, drug sales, counter-terrorism policies, and more will be added in the future.
If you file an appeal and win, Instagram will restore the post and remove the violation from your account.
When it comes to disabled accounts, Instagram has always offered the ability to appeal this in its Help Center. However, in the next few months, it will improve the experience by adding the option to appeal through the app.
Along with the new notification system, Instagram has also changed the policy on how it bans accounts. In the past, it would remove accounts which accumulated a certain amount of violations.
Going forward, Instagram will now disable accounts for this reason, as well as accounts that have too many violations in a set period of time. This brings Instagram's disable policy in line with its parent company, Facebook.
Instagram has been going through a lot of changes recently, and this new policy is just the latest. Previously, we reported on Instagram's new anti-bullying features which include using AI to warn of harmful comments, as well as a new Restrict mode that is currently in testing. Instagram is also in the process of testing hiding the total like count from everyone except the original poster. That test started back in May for Canada and has since been rolled out to six other countries.