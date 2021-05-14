Instagram might finally let you create new posts from your desktop

Instagram is reportedly trying to improve its desktop experience, which currently lets users view posts but not create them. According to one app developer, Instagram may soon allow users to post from the desktop web interface.

According to screenshots of the new feature, users will be able to drag and drop images form their computer, crop them, add filters, edit, and pretty much everything else you'd expect from the process on a mobile device, but now on a desktop. You can see the process below:

ℹ️ This feature is currently being tested only internally. Don't expect to be able to use it anytime soon.

But let's hope it doesn't take too long 🤞🏻 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

The only omission seems to be the ability to take an image from the on-device camera, even though this function is available on the mobile web version of the app. This same limitation is present with IGTV videos, which are currently the only option for creating Instagram posts from the desktop experience.

Instagram has largely been a mobile-focused application available on even the best cheap Android phones. Still, the desktop web interface may come in handy for some who prefer to view images and video on a bigger screen and don't own a tablet or foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Being able to post from one's desktop will also bring the experience closer to parity with the mobile application.

While there's no saying whether or not the feature would be widely used, it doesn't hurt to bring this functionality to desktops. It's also unclear if Instagram plans to allow users to create other types of posts from your desktop, like Stories or Reels, but that may just come down to logistics.

Paluzzi states that the feature may not arrive any time soon since it's being developed internally, but it looks ready to go from the screenshots.

Meanwhile, Instagram just added the ability to add pronouns to your profile, although it doesn't seem to appear on the web interface moment.