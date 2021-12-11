What you need to know
- Instagram has announced its own Spotify Wrapped clone for Stories.
- Instagram Playback recaps up to 10 Stories that you can share with your followers.
- The feature surfaces posts from your Story archive.
Instagram has unveiled its own year-in-review feature that lets you revisit key moments in 2021 by replaying a selection of Stories you've shared throughout this year.
The Playback feature recaps up to 10 pre-selected Stories from your archive and lets you share those moments with your followers or friends. Of course, there's an option to edit the selection in order to remove or add your favorite moments before sharing your Playback with everyone.
It's essentially Instagram's clone for Spotify Wrapped, the music streaming service's popular recap feature that provides insights into their listening habit over the past year. The feature displays the songs and artists you've listened to the most throughout the year. Here's how you can find your 2021 Spotify Wrapped playlists.
More interestingly, Playback is Instagram's in-house version of the popular top nine trends, which rely on third-party apps and websites to create a grid of your most liked photos. Playback marks the first time the service has adopted a year-in-review feature.
The Meta-owned photo and video sharing service is the latest social platform to roll out this content format. More recently, YouTube Music introduced its own 2021 Recap, which allows you to "relive your year in music with your favorite songs." It shows how many minutes you've spent listening to your favorite artist, playlist, and sound track. You can also share these stats with friends through a dedicated button.
Playback is now rolling out on mobile devices, including the best Android phones. You should see a notification message at the top of your news feed that invites you to get in on the fun.
