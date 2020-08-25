Now's the perfect time to look into buying an Insta360 action camera. Right now, the brand's having an End of Season sale offering discounts on select models of its Insta360 camera. With prices starting as low as $159.99, this sale is giving you the chance to save up to $85 on one of Insta360's best action cameras. These deals are available at various retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H; you'll score free shipping with the purchase as well.

The most affordable Insta360 action camera on sale during the End of Season sale is the Insta360 GO action camera. Now down to just $159.99, today's deal saves you $40 off the regular cost of this water-resistant 1080p HD camera. Meanwhile, those with a bigger budget to spend on today's purchase will want to take a look at the Insta360 ONE R action camera. This model is now $40 off as well, bringing its price down to $389.99 for a limited time, and records in 4K! Alternatively, the Twin Edition of the Insta 360 One R is now $431.99 saving you nearly $50.

Other models on sale today include the Insta360 ONE R 1-inch Edition and the Insta360 ONE R Ultimate Kit, priced at $494.99 and $704.96 respectively. The Insta360 ONE R Ultimate Kit scores the biggest discount in the sale at $85 off when you clip the coupon on its product page.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to the rest of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service and Prime Gaming. There's even a page full of exclusive members-only discounts that members will want to check out.