Innersloth teases new Among Us map, will appear at The Game Awards 2020

What you need to know
- Innersloth posted a photo of a new Among Us map, promising more information at The Game Awards 2020.
- Among Us has been nominated for Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2020.
- Innersloth launched a new Twitter account dedicated to Among Us.
Indie developer Innersloth has taken to Twitter to tease a new map for its mega-popular game, Among Us, the social deduction multiplayer game inspired by board games like Mafia and Werewolf. Using its brand new Among Us Twitter account, it posted a picture showcasing a new map and a new outfit.
In a follow-up tweet, the account teased more information at the upcoming Game Awards on Dec. 10. This comes hot on the heels of the Game Awards nominee announcements where Among Us scored two nominations — for Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game.
Earlier this month, Innersloth published a blog post that detailed some of the forthcoming Among Us updates, including accounts and friends list features, translations and localizations to more languages, colorblind support, and a new map that's bigger than Polus. Innersloth also confirmed that all future updates for the game will be free.
Despite releasing in 2018, Among Us has enjoyed a huge bump in popularity thanks to its accessibility, price point, and popularity with streamers. The addictive whodunit gameplay has cemented the game as one of best Android games of 2020.
Watch who you trust
Among Us
Don't get caught
Among Us is a fantastic party game that is perfect with friends. Work together to find the imposter, or kill them all if you are the imposter.
