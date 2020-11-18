Innersloth teases new Among Us map, will appear at The Game Awards 2020

Indie developer Innersloth has taken to Twitter to tease a new map for its mega-popular game, Among Us, the social deduction multiplayer game inspired by board games like Mafia and Werewolf. Using its brand new Among Us Twitter account, it posted a picture showcasing a new map and a new outfit.

In a follow-up tweet, the account teased more information at the upcoming Game Awards on Dec. 10. This comes hot on the heels of the Game Awards nominee announcements where Among Us scored two nominations — for Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game.

Hungry for more? Keep an eye out for @thegameawards on Dec 10 👀 It's getting reaaaaal suspicious over there. — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

Earlier this month, Innersloth published a blog post that detailed some of the forthcoming Among Us updates, including accounts and friends list features, translations and localizations to more languages, colorblind support, and a new map that's bigger than Polus. Innersloth also confirmed that all future updates for the game will be free.

Despite releasing in 2018, Among Us has enjoyed a huge bump in popularity thanks to its accessibility, price point, and popularity with streamers. The addictive whodunit gameplay has cemented the game as one of best Android games of 2020.