ASUS is set to launch the ZenFone 6 in India, but it may have to navigate a legal hurdle before it can do so. The Delhi High Court has ruled that ASUS infringed on an existing trademark for the word Zen, which means that the Taiwanese manufacturer now has to rebrand its phones in the country.

The complaint was filed by Telecare Network, a local brand that sold phones under the Zen Mobile moniker. Filings revealed that Telecare Network sought the trademark for Zen and ZenMobile back in 2008, with the brand stating that ASUS' ZenFone branding likely to cause "confusion in the minds of the public."

Telecare also stated that ASUS used the Zen moniker to "ride upon its goodwill" that it created in the market. Telecare started selling devices with Zen branding from 2008, with ASUS entering the Indian market in 2014. Although ASUS argued that the word zen itself is a common one that has roots in Buddhism — and pointed out that there are several trademarks with zen in their name — the court sided with Telecare: