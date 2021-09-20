What you need to know Ikea has launched a wireless charger that mounts underneath desks and tables.

The Sjömärke wireless charger is meant to blend in with your home decor.

Ikea will begin selling the charger in October for $40.

Even though wireless charging has been around for a while and there are a ton of Android phones that support it, the technology still seems a bit like magic. However, Ikea's latest product wants to further the illusion by letting you mount a wireless charger underneath your desk or table. The new Sjömärke wireless charger uses adhesives to attach to the underside of a desk and keep the device concealed "when you want chargers and cables to blend into the decor to keep the room neat and tidy."