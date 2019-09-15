Andrew Martonik, Hayato Huseman, and Daniel Bader follow up on some additional phone announcements from IFA, then dig in to the latest leaks about Pixel 4. They also talk about the various iPhone 11 models, Apple's $329 iPad, and the excellent value of Apple Arcade at only $4.99/mo.
Show Notes and Links:
- LG G8X hands-on
- Moto One Zoom hands-on
- Nokia 7.2 hands-on
- Sony Xperia 5 hands-on
- Google Pixel 4 is a thing
- Google Pixel 4 camera features detailed in new leak
- Pixel 4 gaming review hits YouTube because nothing can be a surprise anymore
- Latest Pixel 4 XL leak shows off new camera app UI and face unlock
- iPhone 11 hands-on
- iPhone 11 Pro hands-on
