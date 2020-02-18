Are you a Pistol Whip fan? Shooting through corridors, John Wick style, can net you some serious prizes in the upcoming Pistol Whip tournament in March. The Virtual Athletics League is putting on the first-ever Pistol Whip tournament with a $10,000 prize pool, and the best part is that you can compete from the comfort of your own home. Visit the Virtual Athletics League website to sign up and get training before the tournament takes place on March 13 and 14. Players can compete on any platform, which includes Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, or SteamVR headsets.

Never heard of Pistol Whip or don't have a way to play at home? Don't worry, because a Springboard VR arcade near you is more than willing to show you the ropes so you can get into shape in time for the tournament. The tournament takes places in VR arcades between March 19 and 22, which gives you a full month to train up before the festivities begin. Check out Springboard VR's website to find a participating location near you.