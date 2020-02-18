What you need to know
- Cloudhead Games and the Virtual Athletics League are hosting a Pistol Whip tournament with a $10,000 prize pool.
- Players can take part in the contest at home or at a Springboard VR Arcade nearby.
- Finalists will win an all-expenses paid trip to Salt Lake City, Utah for the finals on March 29, 2020.
Are you a Pistol Whip fan? Shooting through corridors, John Wick style, can net you some serious prizes in the upcoming Pistol Whip tournament in March. The Virtual Athletics League is putting on the first-ever Pistol Whip tournament with a $10,000 prize pool, and the best part is that you can compete from the comfort of your own home. Visit the Virtual Athletics League website to sign up and get training before the tournament takes place on March 13 and 14. Players can compete on any platform, which includes Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, or SteamVR headsets.
Never heard of Pistol Whip or don't have a way to play at home? Don't worry, because a Springboard VR arcade near you is more than willing to show you the ropes so you can get into shape in time for the tournament. The tournament takes places in VR arcades between March 19 and 22, which gives you a full month to train up before the festivities begin. Check out Springboard VR's website to find a participating location near you.
Prizes for both range from $100 for 8th place, to $500 for 1st place, regardless of where you play. That means players can win up to $500 from either their homes or a VR arcade. The best players will win an all-expenses paid trip to Salt Lake City, Utah to compete in the finals on March 29, 2020 and split a $5,000 cash pool of prizes, including an Oculus Rift S. The top 8 winners will receive a swag package from Cloudhead Games and a custom avatar from Wolf 3D.
Pistol Whip isn't the only game The Virtual Athletics League uses for high-score contests, though. On the list are classics like Beat Saber, Arizona Sunshine, Space Pirate Trainer, Sprint Vector, and several additional games where players can compete on a global level for cash prizes and other swag. It's a great opportunity to show the world your gaming skills and finally get some monetary compensation for your hard work!
How to get skills like John Wick in time for the Pistol Whip tournament
