- A new leak has revealed nearly all the key specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 FE.
- The 5G variant of the phone will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the 4G variant will be equipped with an Exynos 990.
- The phone will also have a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, 12MP triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Last week, a slip-up by Samsung Bulgaria confirmed that the Galaxy S10 Lite successor will launch as the Galaxy S20 FE. Press renders and full specs of the upcoming phone have now surfaced, corroborating several previously leaked details.
As revealed by the first leaked render of the Galaxy S20 FE, it will have a flat Infinity-O screen with a tiny centered hole-punch cutout. The latest renders also give us a look at the back of the phone, which includes a triple-camera setup. Additionally, they show off all the color options that the Galaxy S20 FE will be available in: Orange, White, Blue, Green, Red, and Lavender.
According to the WinFuture report, Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As rumored previously, the phone will be available in both 5G and 4G variants. While the 5G variant will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood, the 4G variant will feature Samsung's Exynos 990 instead. Both variants will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.
The triple-camera setup on the back of the phone will include a 12MP main sensor with Dual PDAF, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the Galaxy S20 FE will have a 32MP front camera.
The phone will also include a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging, wireless charging support, and IP68 water resistance. On the software side of things, the phone will launch with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 out of the box. While the report doesn't reveal the phone's price, it claims the phone is likely to be unveiled by the end of this month or early next month.
