What you need to know
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be available for purchase in the UK starting February 20.
- It will be sold in the country for £899, exclusively via Carphone Warehouse.
- Pre-registration for the flagship phone opens today.
Huawei's flagship Mate 30 Pro, which was announced in September last year, is finally launching in the UK next week. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will go on sale in the UK starting February 20 for £899. Huawei hasn't tied up any UK carrier yet, so it will only be sold by Carphone Warehouse.
If you are interested in getting a Mate 30 Pro, you can now register your interest in the phone by heading over to the Carphone Warehouse website. Customers who purchase the Mate 30 Pro will get a Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm Black Sport Edition) and a pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3 along with the phone – while stocks last.
Huawei will be offering just a single variant of the Mate 30 Pro in the UK – featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It is also disappointing that only the Space Silver color option is being launched in the country.
As our very own Nirave Gondhia and Alex Dobie noted in their review of the Mate 30 Pro, it happens to be a great phone with a fantastic camera system and a stunning waterfall display. Thanks to the U.S. ban, however, the Mate 30 Pro does not officially support Google apps or services. Instead, it ships with Huawei Mobile Services and the Huawei AppGallery.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Huawei Mate 30 Pro is a truly impressive flagship smartphone that offers a beautiful 6.53-inch OLED Waterfall display, a versatile quad-lens camera system, a massive 4,500mAh battery, and reliable 3D Face Unlock. However, the lack of official support for Google services is its Achilles' heel.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
