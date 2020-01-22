In the last week alone, we've seen three new sets of P40 renders pop up back-to-back, with a new one rearing its head each day. It's been five days since the last one, so I guess we're overdue for one, and thanks to @evleaks' latest leak , balance has finally been restored in the Androidverse.

This render, too, showcases a phone with four cameras, instead of the rumored five, lending credence to another set of renders from last week with the same design and camera placement. The discrepancy may be resolved by another P40 leak from last week, this time by Teme:

This is I think the right way to compare.

S20>P40

S20+ P40 Pro

S20 Ultra>P40 Pro (Premium Edition)#GalaxyS20Series #HuaweiP40Series — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) January 17, 2020

Huawei may be taking a page from Samsung's playbook and will unveil an additional premium model alongside the regular P40 and P40 Pro. And just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the P40 Pro Premium will also distinguish itself via its camera chops, namely a 5th camera and possibly even 10x optical zoom.

While the mint back with the lightly emblazoned Huawei logo at the bottom strikes a calming yet bold tone, this is not the only color you'll be able to buy the phone in. As per a previous leak, the phone will come in five more colors — Black, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost, and Ice White — so you'll have plenty of options to choose from.

Huawei will unveil the P40 series sometime in March, though an exact launch date is not known yet. What we do know is that the phones will likely not have access to Google Services, much like the Mate 30 series before them.