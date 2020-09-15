Huawei is launching the Mate 40, its second flagship of the year, sometime soon. The company teased the launch today, sharing a video on Twitter that reiterated the fact that the Mate 40 was coming soon.

We've got some exciting news for you...

The next-generation #HuaweiMate is coming soon - Stay tuned! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6QGgZFz1zJ — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) September 15, 2020

The tweet is a timely one. A report this week from noted leaker, Evan Blass, states that Huawei was expected to delay the launch of the flagship till 2021, potentially due to supply chain issues. Huawei's announcement seems well placed to counter that.

Sounds like, if you're waiting on the Huawei Mate40 series, you won't be able to get your hands on one until next year... — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 13, 2020

Of course, while the handset could be expected to launch soon in China, it may have a delayed global release as Huawei continues its tussle with the Trump Administration. It's a battle that has already cost the company access to crucial Google Play services and relationships with its component suppliers, and one that dictates how the future of its smartphone business.

As for the phone itself, it's expected to come with the Kirin 9000 processor. Renders already show us what the smartphone will look like, but we know nothing much about the handset. Fortunately, it looks like we won't have long to wait to find out more.