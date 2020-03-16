Huawei today released the first official video teaser for its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro flagship phones. The short clip gives us a brief look at what appears to be the P40 Pro, confirming some of the previously rumored information.

As suggested by leaked renders of the P40 Pro, the smartphone will come with a curved display, just like its predecessor. On the back of the phone we can see a massive camera bump, rumored to house a total of four camera sensors. While the video doesn't actually show the rear camera setup, the video teaser does promise "visionary" photography.

Huawei's upcoming P40 and P40 Pro phones are expected to be 5G-enabled and will be powered by a Kirin 990 5G chipset. In the camera department, the P40 Pro is rumored to feature a 52MP primary sensor with an RYYB filter, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and a ToF sensor. The flagship phone is also expected to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with dual hole-punch selfie cameras.